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We Outnumber Them!
The dangers to our republic posed by the fake 2-party system & the Uniparty.
8 hrs ago
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ChrisSalcedo
45
10
Lessons From Indiana's GOP Primary
How fake-Republicans met JUSTICE, courtesy of, "We The People."
May 6
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ChrisSalcedo
115
32
April 2026
The America-First Coalition Exposes The Fake Two-Party System
REAL Americans must deal with the "GOP" subversives who are defending Democrat's corruption as usual.
Apr 24
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ChrisSalcedo
226
105
Putting Leftist Democrats In Power Threatens Us All!
It's why the Senate GOP's conduct is such a betrayal.
Apr 20
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ChrisSalcedo
69
29
Honest Question...Why Do Leftist Democrats Think They Are Above The law?
And why do so many in the GOP agree with them?
Apr 9
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ChrisSalcedo
83
1
27
Congress Proves, No Matter Which Party Wins, Americans LOSE.
The difference between Republicans and Democrats and how the phony two-party system has failed and been exposed.
Apr 4
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ChrisSalcedo
99
33
March 2026
Lessons From CPAC
The ineffective, “let them eat cake,” Uniparty U.S. Senate discovers what it feels like to have their wishes ignored.
Mar 28
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ChrisSalcedo
65
26
The Dangerous U.S. Senate
The refusal of the U.S. Senate to comply with 84% of Americans is about more than voting integrity. The Senate is about to change the fundamental…
Mar 17
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ChrisSalcedo
362
139
Congress...What Is It Good For?
With Thune & Fake-Republican's recent declarations on the SAVE America Act, the "Do-Nothing" Senate arrogantly changes the relationship between…
Mar 10
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ChrisSalcedo
67
30
Fake-Republicans In The Senate Set To Assassinate Trump's America-First Agenda
They're doing it in partnership with leftists, to get back to corruption as usual.
Mar 6
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ChrisSalcedo
267
2
106
February 2026
PART TWO: Can We Stop Pretending That Americans Have Anything In Common With the Left?
Sometimes I amaze myself...
Feb 28
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ChrisSalcedo
185
57
Can We Stop Pretending That Americans Have Anything In Common With the Left?
Other than our common humanity, what unites Americans with Democrats?
Feb 24
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ChrisSalcedo
223
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© 2026 ChrisSalcedo
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