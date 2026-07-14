From its influencers, to its elected politicians, to the know-nothing professoriate and student bodies at so-called institutions of higher learning, the American left is embracing socialism and communism and, in so doing, has abandoned the United States, our flag, and the Constitution.

The movement is led by those with the least real-world experience. They are the embodiment of the old lament, “Collectivism is great, until you have to live under it.” Consider this offering from the political review section of the BYU website. The title says it all: “The Democratic Party is Scared of Socialism, But They Need It.”

In her push for Democrats to embrace a system that is antithetical to our constitutional representative republic, the author states, “Democratic Socialist and progressive candidates are effectively putting words to this growing frustration. In a sense, they’re utilizing the same populist techniques that Trump used in his campaign, but instead of inciting reactionary nostalgia, they’re implementing the theories of anti-capitalist intellectuals like Marx and Chomsky. These candidates push concise platforms focused on working-class voters’ concerns, such as Medicare for All, affordable housing, criminal justice reform, and progressive tax rates. The Democratic Socialist discourse is less interested in Republicans vs. Democrats and more interested in addressing inherent flaws in the American economic and political framework that hurt the silent majority.”

Oh, where to begin…

Any student of history knows that the very inequities the author is citing are a direct consequence of, and in direct proportion to, the level of success that Marxists have had in deviating from our constitutional course. From medicine (Obamacare), housing, a broken judiciary, and a stupid tax system that punishes Americans’ success—all those ills and many more can be traced back to big-government policies instituted by leftists and so-called Republicans who surrendered us to them. In the words of Ronald Reagan, “Government isn’t the solution to our problems; government is the problem.”

And that’s the genesis of the leftist jihad against our Constitution and the limits it places on the government’s totalitarian power over “We the People.” Simply put, the Constitution is in their way. And they will do anything (violence and riots), say anything (lie, lie, and lie some more), and side with any enemy (China, Iran, radical Islam) to remove obstacles to their absolute power over you and your family!

The profanity-laced lie-fest you just heard is courtesy of one of the left’s flavors of the month. Hasan Piker is a true believer. He wants America to cease being America, and he wants it now. I’ll let the insane and intellectually lazy and dishonest hits against the Karl Rove never-Trump network slide. Frankly, leftists have been saying such stupid and unsubstantiated things for decades. But let me focus on Piker’s lies about Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

In order to deflect from his support of accused rapist and confirmed Nazi-tattoo-wearing Graham Platner, Piker accuses the GOP of the same thing. When it comes to left-wingers, you can always rely on the fact that they are guilty of the very things they accuse others of. Salcedo Show Axiom #4 states that Left-wingers project qualities onto others that they have in abundance.

After debunking Piker with good old-fashioned web searches, I went to several A.I. sources. I’ll include the one from Claude, an A.I. with an established left-wing bias. It read in part, “Piker’s claim doesn’t hold up well factually, based on what’s been reported. The tattoo: Hegseth has a chest tattoo of a Jerusalem Cross (also called a five-fold cross), a medieval Christian/Crusader symbol… But ‘Nazi tattoo’ specifically is a mischaracterization. A Jerusalem Cross is not Nazi iconography—it predates Nazism by roughly 900 years and has no historical connection to it.” But Hasan needs a political win, so he fulfills another Salcedo Show Axiom #5 which states, “Leftists LIE…they always LIE.”

That’s not to say that anti-American Democrats are shy about telling you what they’re all about.

The Democrat-Socialists are clear about their desire to turn the United States into a country we were never intended to be. They can be so bold, assured that a compromised media and press will make sure that the American voting majority is clueless about the dark designs of this tyrannical minority. Not only will ABC, NBC, CBS, and other fake news outlets “neglect” to report this stuff. According to a recent study, so-called news aggregators like Google and Apple, will make sure the population is abysmally uninformed about the nature of these enemies of mankind, enemies of America!

I’ve established that leftists will lie to achieve their goals. But their elected leaders will side with the most ungodly and evil people on the planet in their effort to achieve unchallenged power.

Consider Governor Tim Walz. He just pardoned a CONVICTED illegal alien child molester. A subsequent review of the pardon board, made up of leftists, shows that while the two board members who voted against granting a pardon noted the serious nature of Tou Lue Vang’s offenses, the four who recommended a pardon each did so because they valued the Democrats’ evil agenda of destroying our republic more!

Commissioner Zach Linstrom voted in favor of granting the pardon because “…The kids not having a father is not in the best interest of society.” Linstrom was referring to Vang’s SIX children. He thought it best that children have their father—convicted of repeatedly molesting a 10-year-old child—in their lives. To hell with the kids’ safety and the rest of American society.

Artika Roller, who also voted in favor of the pardon, wrote, “The applicant stated the need for clemency related to immigration issues.” In other words, the illegal alien child molester might be deported, counter to what the socialists’ agenda is for America.

Thankfully, Secretary of State Marco Rubio deported the illegal alien degenerate anyway!

As you have probably figured out, nobody in their right mind—no REAL American—would ever vote for these people and their lawless, anti-Constitutional, and deviant agenda. So naturally, Democrats are desperate to keep cheating at the ballot box.

That’s Senator—Elissa Slotkin, God help us all—the junior United States senator from Michigan. She said the quiet part out loud!

Let’s review what the SAVE America Act will do as it pertains to voting:

Documentary Proof of U.S. Citizenship for Registration: Requires individuals to provide specific documentary proof of U.S. citizenship when registering (or re-registering/updating) to vote in federal elections. States cannot accept or process applications without it. Acceptable documents include:

REAL ID-compliant ID indicating citizenship.

Valid U.S. passport.

U.S. military ID + birth record showing U.S. birth.

Government photo ID showing U.S. place of birth.

Other qualifying photo ID paired with certified birth certificate, hospital birth record, adoption decree, consular birth report, naturalization certificate, or American Indian Card (KIC).

Voter ID Requirement to Vote: Imposes a nationwide photo voter ID requirement for casting a ballot in federal elections (in-person and mail-in). This is supported by over 80% of Americans.Application to All Registration Methods: Applies to motor vehicle offices, mail forms, online (where permitted), and voter registration agencies. Mail registrants must often follow up in person with proof. Election officials must notify applicants and provide accessibility accommodations.

Voter Roll Maintenance and Verification: Requires states to take ongoing steps to remove non-citizens using documentary proof, verified information, or federal databases (e.g., SAVE system). Allows removal based on citizenship status and creates processes for challenges.

Mail-In Voting Standards: Adds requirements for mail/absentee ballots (e.g., must be received by Election Day except in cases like illness, disability, military, or travel; photo ID copy required).

Enforcement and Penalties: Includes criminal penalties for officials who register voters without required proof. Provides private right of action for lawsuits against non-compliant election officials in expanded versions.

If these common-sense voting integrity measures, supported by over 84% of the country, are implemented, Democrats concede they can’t win elections. In other words, the Marxist Democrat Party is so extreme the only way to win is if they force themselves onto the public in typical communist, leftist fashion.

It’s a new day and a new Democrat Party. As they embrace socialism and communism, they turn their back on everything Americans hold dear. In the same way one cannot be a good Democrat and a good Christian, one cannot be an American and a socialist/communist. One cannot be both. President Trump said as much as he and his fellow Americans marked this nation’s 250 years on Earth.

For the vast majority of Americans, the American Dream is real and something we want to achieve. But our people must be willing to fight for that dream because Democrats have promised they will kill it. This version of the Democrat Party is the biggest domestic threat our nation has ever faced. If your current congressional Republican reps and senators are not arrayed toward protecting you and yours from this clear and present danger, it’s time to get an America-First Republican instead! And even if your primary has come and gone, the time is now for all Americans to remember our role in protecting this last best hope for mankind on Earth. We must push for and insist on an Article V Convention of States to reign in a federal government that has, without question, grown beyond the consent of the governed.

Self-government requires an indispensable ingredient: self! If our people don’t rise to meet this threat, the next generation of Americans will not know what it is to breathe free.