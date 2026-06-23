I’ll never forget when I was told by a former employer that I was not to refer to the Democrats as, “Democrat-Socialists.”

When I protested, pointing out that Democrats were openly identifying themselves as Socialists and that the party wasn’t pushing back on the influx of Marxist influence, I was told I just had to find another way to illustrate the danger posed by this anti-American version of the Democrat Party.

Fast forward a year or so, and now leftists, proudly proclaiming their socialist status, are winning primary elections pledging to destroy the very foundations of what made America special, successful and powerful.

I suppose I could have tried calling these “new Democrats,” parasites the way one Democrat operative did.

Being muzzled and censored the way I was didn’t sit very well with me. I guess the reason why is because I am a Reagan baby. The great Ronald Reagan believed in speaking plainly about who and what people are and the consequences of the policies they push. Speaking facts and truth was the only way to debate them, the only way to beat them.

And indeed the Democrat Party, as evidenced by conduct exhibited in Operations Crossfire Hurricane, Arctic Frost, canceling free speech on social media and myriad other policies and actions, has confirmed itself to be a party of dangerous dictatorial powers. I seem to recall weaker men giving counsel to Reagan not to speak as plainly as he did. It looks like the arc of history favored the bold and not the cowardly when it came to Reagan. I believe it will favor the America-First coalition in this, “our time for choosing.”

The truth is the Democrat Party hasn’t been an American party for quite some time. If it were not for Senate Republicans working diligently to keep Democrats in the proverbial game, as a mechanism to keep up the illusion of a 2-party system, the democrats would have already been relegated to a regional party.

Marxist members of the Democrat Party have wandered around this nation and on national television declaring that anyone who opposes them is a Nazi or is Hitler. But the minute a left-wing extremist Democrat comes down the pike sporting a Nazi tattoo, Democrats can’t wait to support them for the STATED purpose of acquiring power.

If you think that’s bad. The aforementioned Graham Platner, a man accused of abuse of women, has been endorsed by an organization that claims to care about the health of females, well all females that are not babies in the womb that is.

I suppose I shouldn’t be too hard on the “ladies” of the Butcher Shop. I mean how much intelligence and integrity can women who endorse men accused of abusing other women have when these same leftist women also refer to abortion as “healthcare”? Even the most profound mental midget would never call a Nazi-esque procedure, where the goal is to snuff out human life, “healthcare.”

Still, REAL Americans can determine the character of Democrats, or lack thereof, by watching as they abandon everything they’ve ever CLAIMED to stand for in the pursuit of power over other people. That is who the modern day DEMOCRAT-SOCIALIST Party and its anti-American devotees are.

I’m with Presidents Trump and Reagan. Enemies of mankind, enemies of America, don’t deserve to operate in anonymity. They don’t deserve to break the law, violate the constitution, or betray everything our nation has stood for without consequences or pushback. The leftists in the Democrat Party have earned the opposition of the American people. Democrats who try to avoid accountability, or fake-Republicans who want to help them do that, deserve to be relegated to the ash heap of history where they belong.

In the GOP primaries and in the fall, vote as if your nation’s future depends on it. Because it does!