Lessons From Indiana's GOP Primary
How fake-Republicans met JUSTICE, courtesy of, "We The People."
What has been the legacy of the Mitch McConnell, John Cornyn, Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski-style Republican Party?
Since Ronald Reagan and Newt Gingrich, party bosses have been on a jihad to redefine what a Republican is. While the Democrat Party has gone full-blown anti-American, socialist, communist, or worse, the wizards of smart in the GOP have sought…
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