The last two years provided a wealth of knowledge about what Angelo Codevilla called The Ruling Class. The information was there for anyone curious enough or cogent enough to see it. The Founding Fathers of America did a marvelous job in crafting a system of government that could withstand tyrants, leftists, Jihadists, and power-hungry sickos. It took these demons among us many years to unwind the protections for “We the People” contained in the U.S. Constitution. But I fear 2026 was the year they finally did it.

Throughout our history, champions for the Constitution and our people have emerged as dark and corrupt forces got powerful enough to threaten the future of the United States. You will know their names: Lincoln, Kennedy, Reagan, and Trump. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that all of these men were shot at and even killed.

These transformational Americans faced unified opposition from their opposing party but also from their own political party. These alliances always seemed to be in defense of special interests and in opposition to the men who wished to restore or repair damage done to our republic by those interests. In short, an always functional majority was always going to bat for the powerful against the men trying to protect individual Americans from the ravages of the powerful. This cancerous cabal has a name…the Uniparty.

I was under the mistaken impression for much of my adult life that we had a nation with two political parties and that those parties were adversarial and were fighting for the ideals that they professed in their party platforms. In truth, a majority of the Democrats and just enough of the GOP have always constituted the real majority, a majority that was there to support itself and not defend their voters. To understand the revelations of the Uniparty and the lie of the two-party system from President Trump’s second term we have to go back in time.

Did you know that Democrats held a continuous majority in the U.S. House from 1955 to 1995 (the 84th through 103rd Congresses), a 40-year stretch? This ended with the 1994 midterm elections (the “Republican Revolution” or Gingrich Revolution), when Republicans gained control of the House for the first time in four decades. These were the Reaganites.

Think about that. During a four-decade period, Democrats maintained the House majority even while Republicans held the White House for long stretches. Those executives were GOP luminaries like Eisenhower, Nixon/Ford, Reagan, and George H.W. Bush. For twenty elections the GOP was in the minority, and the dirty little secret was their so-called leadership during that time was delighted to be there.

Republicans ended 40 years of Democrat control of the House and the Senate, promising serious reforms imbued by the “Contract with America.” Unity was high during the campaign and the early months of the 104th Congress. Many Contract items passed the House, but President Clinton’s vetoes and Senate navel-gazing watered down certain provisions. This was done to please and in service to Democrats who were smarting from their historic defeat, unaccustomed to challenges to their rule.

The large Class of 1994 and other conservatives expected aggressive cuts, confrontation with President Bill Clinton, and minimal compromise, and an effort to make good on the promises made to the American people. But as we have seen in the Trump era, so-called moderate Republicans, who would eventually take over leadership, sought to undermine constitutional conservative reforms. They did this in partnership with Democrats, so that the Uniparty of 1994 could get back to prioritizing Washington D.C., monied interests and the Uniparty’s own wealth and power. This wasn’t the first or the last time the Uniparty would thwart and eventually undo the policies designed to restore a government of, by, and for the people.

“Bloodbath, catastrophe, Marxist/Jihadist takeover, blue wave,” these are all the descriptors for the 2026 midterm fiasco… there’s another one. There are a number of factors that contributed to this humiliation of free people. There was a reason why so many in the Trump coalition stayed home. President Trump’s decision to permanently remove the Iranian nuclear threat was one factor. The resulting price hikes coupled with what many said was a broken promise of “no new wars” also played a role.

On the leftist side, they were apoplectic about the implementation of the rule of law. They were furious at the historically low crime rates. They were infuriated over America pulling in the welcome mat for illegal alien criminals. Marxists were outraged at poverty levels dropping to historically low levels as fewer were dependent on government for their sustenance. President Trump and his America-First Coalition had begun to unwind and dismantle all of the Democrats’ anti-American gains and policies. The panic that set in to Democrats and Jihadists, as freedom was expanding in America, motivated them to get to the polls.

But in my opinion, the #1 contributing factor to the 2026 wipeout of the GOP was the pro-Democrat, do-nothing Republican caucus.

After President Trump garnered 77 million votes and a massive mandate in 2024, spirits were high among American patriots. The sense was that our people had recognized and voted for a restoration of our constitutional republic.

President Trump’s 2024 victory, and in truth his 2016 victory, was the equivalent and the flip side of the election victory of Barack Hussein Obama. Anti-American apparatchiks were elated and eager to implement their communist agenda, convinced as one headline put it, “We’re all socialists now.”

But there was one major difference in these elections. When Barack Obama was elected, the Democrats united. They moved to ruin 1/6th of the U.S. economy and the world’s best medical system by cramming Obamacare down our throats. They did this despite the effort having no majority national support. Indeed, Obama and his leftists kept massive, destructive, and anti-American initiatives launched by their regressive party in the past. From the moronic imposition of the income tax to the massive illegal alien invasion that saw over 15 million criminal illegal aliens being allowed to infiltrate our country, Democrats’ desire to destroy the United States, our freedom and prosperity, is universal among their kind. And when Americans are stupid enough to give them power they use it.

Contrast that with the GOP. When Republicans are trusted to implement change, to reverse ruinous policies instituted by the Marxist party, to defend their voters and the country from left-wing extremism, they don’t. From the GOP’s surrender on the government’s punishment for those who earn an honest day’s wage, to John McCain’s infamous thumbs down, keeping the cancerous Obamacare tumor growing and killing our country, the GOP can always be relied upon to betray their country and voters in service to Socialists.

Simply put, history shows when Democrats are in power they unite and use it. When the GOP is in power they attack each other and squander the opportunity to restore the republic given to them by the voters. It’s all done by the Uniparty for one specific reason, to preserve corruption as usual.

The Republican Party is fundamentally flawed because of its devotion to Democrats.

One doesn’t have to go back very far, even though our history is replete with examples that show my words to be 100% true. Let’s go back to just two days before the 2026 midterm election. Haley Stevens, a so-called moderate Democrat, endorsed Mike Rogers for Senate against the Jihadist and self-professed Egyptian national, Abdul Al Sayed. The next day the Michigan Democrat Party threw her out, striking her name and likeness from the party website and denying her access to Democrat voter roll information. Democrats in D.C. clamored to kick her out of the Democrat caucus in D.C. as well. The Marxist and jihadist Democrat Party does not tolerate dissent or anyone who isn’t on board with their evil plans to burn down America.

Contrast those actions by the Democrat Party with those of the Republican Party. Karl Rove, the superstar and editorial guiding light of the Fox News Channel, openly declared he would vote for a Democrat who professed his love for “pure communism.” Alleged GOP Senator John Cornyn refused to back the GOP nominee for Senate in Texas, conservative Ken Paxton. And Lisa Murkowski, alleged GOP Senator from crooked Alaska, proudly proclaimed that she’d be supporting the Democrat gubernatorial candidate in Alaska. What was the party’s response to these and other high-profile defections? NOTHING.

Apparently it’s very “Republican” to support and vote “Democrat.” In short, the GOP brand is so weak, so deferential to leftists, that the party has no standards or unifying principles. Being a Republican is meaningless in the modern era. The word “Republican” is small, insignificant and flaccid when compared to terms like “Conservative” or “America-first”. Can you name one thing that unifies ALL Republicans? For crying out loud, the party can’t even come together to oppose the Red-Green Alliance (Communists & Jihadists) in real or substantive ways. Yet we are to believe they are the solution to America's Marxist/Jihadist problem?

We saw more evidence of the irrelevancy of the GOP courtesy of Dear Leader John Thune. After the GOP was swept back into power in 2024 on the promise they would defend me and mine and you and yours from leftists, John Thune started the U.S. Senate on a path that would deliver huge victories for Democrats, not only in policy but in the 2026 midterm elections.

After passing the so-called Big Beautiful Bill, a bloated piece of legislation that did deliver on President Trump’s priorities, but then also added massive pork barrel overspending that drove its price tag above Democrat overspending levels, Thune simply stopped. As 84% of Americans, that would be made up of 94% of Republicans, 73% of independents, and 68% of Democrats, demanded the passage of the SAVE America Act to prevent the massive voter fraud we saw in the 2020 election, Thune refused. Thune instead delayed addressing the SAVE America Act for months. Then he did a dog and pony show, preserving the arbitrary 60-vote threshold for legislation, helping the Democrats ensure that the bill NEVER got an up or down vote on the floor of the Senate. Indeed, Thune opted to preserve what Senator Mike Lee dubbed the “zombie filibuster,” a mechanism employed by lazy legislators that stops debate, instead of opting for the wisdom of the authors of our Constitution and using the Founding Fathers’ filibuster, known as the “talking filibuster.” Thune endured months of attacks from patriots to ensure his Democrat friends would have the ability to log illegal votes in 2026. Thune’s pride and joy, his crowning achievement as “leader,” was something he put all his energy into passing. It was a massive overspending measure that put government in charge of more of the economy, leftist Elizabeth Warren’s housing bill.

John Thune repeatedly delivered for Democrats and screwed over America and GOP voters.

The record will record that Speaker Mike Johnson turned in the 2nd most productive House in U.S. history. The record will also show that John Thune, and 22 of his fake-Republicans, would turn in the least productive U.S. Senate in history. Speaker Johnson, after doing his job, stepped down. Thune after betraying the nation, wants to keep his job as minority “leader.” That’s how batshit crazy the GOP is, rewarding betrayal and failure, and punishing success. Ironically the GOP M.O. aptly defines corrupt leftist thought.

Thune’s efforts intentionally sabotaged the America-first agenda and the GOP’s chances of holding the U.S. House. What did he care? He wasn’t up for re-election until 2028. John Thune and his merry band of fake-Republicans made sure that the GOP had no record of accomplishment to show the American people. They did it on purpose. The only state to stand against the Marxist/Jihadist blue wave was Florida. Why? Because when faced with the headwinds we detailed above, the leaders of Florida had a solid track record of accomplishment, a record of defending their voters from Marxists, a record that showed they opposed Democrats, not enabled them.

I was talking with a conservative strategist on the phone. I said, “I want a second party.” He corrected me saying, “You mean a third party?” I replied, “No, a second party.” I said that knowing that for decades, no matter who wins, left-wing extremism always gets implemented and constitutional conservatism is always defeated. It’s a pattern that can’t be ignored any longer. The Uniparty GOP/Democrat coalition has teamed up against the American people and has garnered power for itself and, in so doing, has laid waste to the lives of the American people. They can pass and preserve the income tax, Obamacare, and an illegal alien invasion that nobody voted for. While they also look at free and fair elections that 84% of Americans demand and say, “no”. Americans need a party that will, for the first time in decades, represent their interests. I pray it emerges, and soon.

It’s time for a reality check and some truth telling. The GOP is dead. And because the party “leaders” betrayed their voters, their oaths, and the Constitution in service to socialists, we can confidently say it was a death by suicide. I don’t want my family or my fellow citizens to go down with the GOP Hindenburg.