Putting Leftist Democrats In Power Threatens Us All!
It's why the Senate GOP's conduct is such a betrayal.
Gone are the days when no matter which party was in power, Americans could expect that the basics of being an American would be preserved and protected.
As the Democrats have gone full-blown anti-American, teaming up with any and all violent, despotic, criminal, and deviant forces they can find in an effort to cobble together a voting coalition, American…
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