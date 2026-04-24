The America-First Coalition Exposes The Fake Two-Party System
REAL Americans must deal with the "GOP" subversives who are defending Democrat's corruption as usual.
The Democrat Party is lost. As I have told my audience for years, Democrats no longer wish to be Americans. Their devotion to unconstitutionality, cheating, criminals, and foreign enemy nations have proven my words to be true and irrefutable many times over.
But no matter how many defeats leftists suffer at the hands of REAL Americans, there always seems…
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