The only chance that the America-first, conservative movement has to continue our vital work is if enough Americans rise up and vote against the lawless leftists that the Democrat Party has devolved into. Everything the communists touch turns to dust. Right now the American judiciary is devolving into one of the greatest threats to human freedom due to …
The Anti-American, Rogue Judiciary: Another Reason to Vote Straight-Ticket Republican
A rash of recent rulings from dangerous leftists in robes, perfectly timed for the political season, gives Americans a window into the treachery of what’s supposed to be the non-political branch.
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