I was on network television on January 6th, 2021. To this day, my audience size remains the highest ever achieved by a program on the network I used to work for. I watched it unfold in real time. What we couldn’t know then was the lengths the “Deep State” would go to in order to stop the America-first agenda and grab power in perpetuity. But we’re starting to find out.

Headlines for you to consider:

I could go on, but you get the point. Our government betrayed us. They lied to us and about us. And they did it all in service to socialists and totalitarian power for the ruling class. Both Republicans and Democrats participated in the setup and the subsequent cover-up. I call them the America-last crowd. They oppose the America-first coalition, which is also made up of members of both parties.

It is why I am livid at the GOP majority — particularly in the Senate. They have prioritized their good leftist friends over their own voters, over a reckoning, and over JUSTICE!

Now consider this:

Steve Baker, an investigative reporter for Blaze News, has done a service for the country. He has thwarted the plans of leftists who believe they have a right to victimize our people and get away with it. Steve Baker has uncovered and proven one of the myriad lies told about January 6. It turns out the narrative surrounding Harry Dunn and Nancy Pelosi’s head of security, David Lazarus, was a lie fabricated by degenerates in government and echoed by charlatans in the left-wing press and media.

The official account of what happened on January 6th from outgoing congresswoman and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been debunked by the former Capitol Hill Police Chief, Steven Sund, himself.

What does all of this mean? It means the lies are unraveling. It means America is poised for a reckoning. It means those who weaponized government against us might finally have a good shot at going to jail for what they have done. But there’s a problem: fake Republicans.

Dear Leader John Thune, the leader of a cabal of fake Republicans in the U.S. Senate, has a stunning record of accomplishing very little. In protecting a reported 24 fake-GOP senators, Mr. Thune has done nothing to advance the America-first agenda since the so-called Big Beautiful Bill — and that was a year ago. Instead of behaving as Democrats do — using every gimmick and trick in the book to advance the GOP’s stated agenda — Mr. Thune has implemented a “run out the clock” strategy. And he is succeeding. He’s running out the clock on his party’s majority, running out the clock on the America-first agenda that was voted in by 77 million Americans, and running out the clock on the country.

We deserve justice. But we’re not getting it. Those who betrayed us should be outed and punished. It’s not happening. There are 340 million people in the U.S. and only 595 members of Congress. As I stated in my last extensive article, WE OUTNUMBER THEM! It’s time our people got a sense of their overwhelming advantage and used it. If we don’t, the power grab being undertaken by the America-last crowd will succeed, changing America into something it was never intended to be: a banana republic or, worse, a mediocre European-style socialist hellhole.