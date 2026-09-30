The key to both of President Trump’s election victories was—and is—his strong stance on stopping criminal illegal immigration into America. Ironically, his anti-illegal-immigration policies are also what allowed him to so easily take over leadership of the Republican Party, a party that, in tandem with leftist Democrats, betrayed the American people on …
The Uniparty Is Eager To Resume The Illegal Alien Invasion
Only the America-First Coalition & the overwhelming majority of Americans can stop them!
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