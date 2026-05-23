We outnumber them. It’s a simple phrase that is packed with meaning. Our people had better remember that meaning else we’ll lose this last best hope for mankind on Earth.

I first heard this phrase uttered by conservative icon Glenn Beck. It was over a decade ago when I heard him say these prophetic words. He was reacting to the timidity of the GOP in the face of an ever-radicalized and openly Marxist Democrat Party. What we’ve discovered since, courtesy of President Trump taking over the GOP, is that what we read as timidity was actually betrayal by those claiming to be Republicans.

In his book “Infiltration,” Catholic apologist Taylor Marshall details how enemies of mankind, leftists, knowing they couldn’t defeat God’s church on Earth from the outside, set a course to destroy the Church from the inside. As the title suggests, the communists have infiltrated the church, explaining, in my view, the heretical papacy of Pope Francis and the installation of politicized bishops and cardinals all over the world. So too is it with the Republican Party. It’s been infiltrated by a cancer that threatens human freedom, your freedom.

The signs were subtle at the time. But looking back now, I and many other conservatives are kicking ourselves for not seeing the threat more clearly. It began with an apparent message of unity. Leftists, along with their patsies in the mainstream press, began to denigrate debate. Debate, they said, was divisive. Instead, these apparatchiks touted “bipartisanship.” This word became code for ending the battle of ideas, a system that built America into Reagan’s shining city on a hill, and replacing it with a system that advanced cancerous, subversive, and leftist policies and ideas regardless of which party was in power.

There was unity. But that unity was the American government unified against “We the People.”

The result has been massive debt, a debt that is the biggest self-inflicted threat to our very existence. It resulted in increasing loss of rights. We can’t openly defend ourselves in our country. We can’t choose the health insurance that fits our needs. We have our honest day’s wages taxed away in a stupid and ultimately self-defeating income tax system. Crime rampages through our streets while the government and the corrupt courts say we must keep criminal illegal aliens in our midst, harming our people, killing our children.

It’s clear that a majority, not all, but a majority of our government has been attempting to turn the government away from being a government of, by, and for the people and into a government unworthy of our people, one that looks like all the rest around the globe—a country with no freedom, no security, no prosperity. They seek to turn our citizens into slaves, slaves to serve them and their monied “ruling class” interests.

In short, we’ve been sold out by an elite few who wish to seize power, make elections a non-factor in the keeping of that power, and who wish to sacrifice our children’s future for their dark designs… If that sounds an awful lot like the world domination agenda of the communists, it’s because it is!

As always I bring receipts. Let’s start on the state level. In my home state of Texas, “Republicans” are supposed to be in the majority. But in the Texas state house, guess who elected the “GOP” Speaker? DEMOCRATS! In a vote that most Texans slept through, 49 leftists were joined by 36 fake-Republicans to install a “man” into the third most powerful position in an alleged red state. Pop quiz…if a “Republican” gets elected to power by 49 Marxists and 36 alleged Republicans, where does his loyalty belong? And what about the 36 fake-Republicans who joined those Marxists? “Men” like Charlie Geren, Jared Patterson, Jeff Leach, Cody Harris, John McQueeney, Gary Vandeaver, and Cole Hefner? They looked at what the Democrat Party did to our nation and to Texas in the era of Barack Hussein Obama, and President Autopen, and said, “We have more in common with destroyers of America than we do with conservatives trying to save America.”

Would it shock you to know that the Texas house has an Obama parliamentarian? It does. The left-winger is there to empower an ever-oppressive government, and make sure that legislation that would benefit “We the people” never sees the light of day.

Fake-Republicans do this so they can blame the parliamentarian, that serves at the pleasure of these very same “Republicans,” and gaslight their own voters. This mechanism of lying to GOP voters is effective, because voters continue to fall for it. it’s so effective that it’s being used in the United States Senate.

John Thune, a supposed Republican, has retained the services of a parliamentarian hired by the late, and very corrupt, Harry Reid. This woman has been increasingly in the news as her efforts have helped fake-Republicans kill the America-first agenda that 77-million Americans voted for.

Despite many Presidents seeing a need for a secure facility to host foreign dignitary functions and events, like the White House Correspondents Dinner, Democrats have tried to thwart the construction of a class-A ballroom on the White House grounds. In a recent reconciliation bill the Democrat parliamentarian stripped out the President’s $1 billion request to enhance Secret Service security measures during the construction of the White House ballroom. This prompted the President to call on Dear Leader, John Thune, to fire the leftist and install a parliamentarian that shares the professed values of Republicans, the party that is allegedly in control.

The unexplained continued presence of this “Deep State” operative, who continually undermines the America-first agenda, is further proof that there is no longer a debate of ideas in Washington.

Back to Texas, where a high profile race is getting attention for all the wrong reasons. The race for Railroad Commissioner, a position that deals with the state’s energy sector, is between Bo French, the former Republican Party chair of Tarrant County, and the incumbent, Jim Wright. Mr. Wright is the poster child for the con job that is politician’s 2-party system. Mr. Wright is running as a Republican, but has a history of donating to Democrats, and not in small measure. Records show that Jim Wright gave thousands to Democrats. His contributions include a Democrat opponent to conservative Republican Lt. Governor of Texas, Dan Patrick.

But this dynamic is all-too-common in the dangerous Uniparty system. Senator Lisa Murkowski an alleged Republican, has supported and voted for Democrats. So too have disgraced Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Mike Lawler, Don Bacon, Michael McCaul, and others have a long history of siding with a Democrat Party that has unleashed hell onto our people. Recently, Murkowski voted with Susan Collins of Maine, and defeated RINO Bill Cassidy from Louisiana, joining all Democrats to defend the #1 state-sponsor of terrorism against our own country, all out of hatred of President Donald Trump. The effort to curb President Trump’s war powers, as he seeks to permanently remove the Iranian nuclear threat, was an example of the fake 2-party system at work against Americans in favor of our enemies.

Need another example? Thom Tillis decided he wouldn’t run for re-election after President Trump told him he couldn’t earn a coveted Trump endorsement as long as Tillis put leftists and their power grab above the interests of Americans and his own voters in North Carolina. So, free from the shackles of having to pretend to be something he isn’t, an American patriot, Tillis has been on a jihad to punish President Trump, his 77-million voters and anyone who pays taxes in America.

You might remember that in the wake of Beijing Biden and President Autopen’s weaponization of government against their political opponents, weaponization that included illegal spying on nearly the entirety of the GOP apparatus, selfish and self-absorbed Senators, and yes, victims, voted themselves a pay day.

Now, fast forward to today, where President Trump and the America-first coalition set up a fund to make whole everyday citizens who were victims of leftist and lawless weaponization of government against their political opponents. Led by Thom Tillis, these same “Republicans,” who voted themselves a payday for being victimized by a totalitarian government, said openly that they wanted to deny that same justice to American taxpayers, victims of that same illegal government behavior. Here’s how Tillis tried to con Americans into thinking their job was just to shut up and take it when his Democrat pals decide to use government to illegally threaten, coerce and intimidate our people.

Judges have gone on record blasting the President Autopen Department of Justice for overcharging conservatives in a manner that is clearly politically motivated. Thom Tillis and his fake-GOP colleagues don’t care. They don’t care if the government used its limitless resources to strong-arm people into admitting to crimes they didn’t commit. They don’t care if average citizens were driven to financial ruin combating a compromised and lawless government. All they care about is their Marxist allies in the Democrat Party, and getting Washington back to corruption as usual WITHOUT the America-first coalition and we pesky Americans getting in their way!

As a conservative, I think if a “Republican” supports, donates to and votes for Marxist Democrats, they’re doing “Republican” wrong.

And that leads me to the most in-your-face example of the Uniparty’s hatred for Americans, and their move to capture unchallengeable power and control. As of the writing of this article, the U.S. Senate is on ANOTHER vacation. Just to give you a perspective of why these lazy legislators are fighting so hard to keep their cushy jobs and to prevent you from demanding they work for a living, on average, the U.S. Senate is in session for about 133 days a year, which translates to roughly 2.5 days a week when considering the full calendar year. It’s this desire to maintain their $174,000 taxpayer funded salary, their unchallenged power and insider trading information that yields millions more, all with minimal work, that motivates the Uniparty.

Recently the “Republicans” in Congress agreed with Marxists to defund ICE & Border Patrol. Yes, the Uniparty agreed to defund YOUR and YOUR FAMILY’S protection. Isn’t that wonderfully BIPARTISAN of them? This was done to placate “terrorist” Democrats, at least that’s what Democrats call Republicans when they shut down the government. The Dems shut down the government out of their 100% commitment to keeping criminal illegal aliens in this country and in your neighborhoods. Republicans, excluding the America-first coalition in the White House, agreed. The Senate’s Dear Leader, John Thune, promised his voters and the country that funding would be restored. But instead of meeting the June 1st deadline set by the president, the Uniparty Senate agreed to go on another unearned vacation.

Of course, the second reconciliation bill could have been ready to go if the U.S. Senate had started work, there’s that “w” word again…if they had started work after the first so-called “Big Beautiful Bill,” was passed last June. But instead of working on America-first priorities, John Thune prioritized Democrat bills ever since. It was an intentional effort to run out the clock on President Trump, the America-first agenda, and 77-million Americans who voted for change and millions who didn’t. And it worked! Nothing has gotten done to advance the agenda we voted for since last June, all by design.

The SAVE America Act, depending on which poll you read, is backed by an overwhelming number of Americans. It enjoys support from an estimated 84%-87% of the American people. That includes a majority of Republicans, Democrats and Independents. Any party that delivers on the SAVE America Act would win massive support at the ballot box, winning converts from the other party. Yet, Dear Leader John Thune refuses to restore the filibuster to the Founding Fathers’ vision, refuses to have a real debate, and refuses to deliver on a 100% lawful, 100% constitutional law. He is supported by a number of fake-Republicans who refuse to condemn his overtly pro-Democrat actions. The aforementioned Bill Cassidy, along with John Cornyn and others named by Conservative congressman Mark Meadows, have sold out their voters, our most sacred right and the nation, by prioritizing leftist, anti-American priorities.

Contrast the GOP’s actions with the actions of Democrats when they crammed socialized medicine down our throats. Obamacare NEVER had majority support in our nation. Americans were rightly fearful of a government takeover of healthcare. Their fears were justified. Courtesy of government interference, we’ve never been paying more and healthcare has never been as costly as it has been after big, totalitarian government “fixed it.” Despite Americans not wanting Obamacare, the Democrats shoved it down our throats, or up the nearest orifice, anyway. Since Obamacare’s passage, certain “Republicans” have been there to save it, fully fund it and keep it eating away at our people like an untreated cancer. Big, oppressive and unaccountable government wins…Americans continue to lose under the fake 2-party system.

Democrats win, Democrats win. Republicans win, Democrats win. That’s the current state of government under a fake 2-party, a Uniparty system that prioritizes the fall of our republic. With the defeat of fake-Republicans in Indiana, Louisiana and praise God Texas, there are signs of hope that our people are waking up to the fact that words are meaningless.

Leftists lie, they always lie. Salcedo Show axiom #5 is becoming mainstream. Our people are starting to recognize and call out Democrats who make it their first order of business to gaslight the public about their true intentions to harm us. But it’s essential that our people raise their standards for Republicans. It’s not enough to claim to oppose Democrats. Republicans must have proven track records of actually protecting us from the anti-American Democrat Party, a party that has clearly been taken over by enemies of man. If Republicans don’t take real and substantive steps to thwarting the left’s agenda, those fakes need to be voted out in the primaries. As our nation enters its 250th year, it would be a shame if “We the People” allowed this unprecedented power grab by leftists to turn our celebration of the longevity of the United States into a funeral, the year America died at the hands of infiltrators.

Only our people can stop this tragedy from happening because WE OUTNUMBER THEM!