It’s been a busy summer for me.

I just inked a deal that will move my radio show national; more on that in the coming weeks. I’m preparing to send the baby of my family to college; daddy is weepy. I was honored to speak to the Gun Owners of America third annual GOALS Conference; click this link.

And I’m sadly saying goodbye to a dear member of my family who passed away at the age of 93.

Just because I haven’t put the proverbial pen to paper doesn’t mean things haven’t been on my mind.

Dear Leader John Thune is at it again, gaslighting the country about why he refuses to pass the SAVE America Act.

The transparent, and let’s be honest, not so gifted leader of the fake-GOP in the Senate is stupidly and clumsily implementing a memo which outlined a GOP strategy to lie to their voters by blaming Democrats for the SAVE America Act not passing. Democrats covet their ability to cheat at the ballot box. Everyone knows leftists wouldn’t vote to support election integrity in the U.S. That’s why “We the people” elected a GOP majority. Thune would rather have voting integrity as an issue for political gain rather than solve the issue and protect Americans’ most sacred right. Over 80% of the nation wants Congress to act. The GOP showed they care more about Democrat priorities than delivering for the American people.

Mr. Thune also continues to throw out this red herring of, “There aren’t enough votes to get rid of the legislative filibuster.” What John Thune lies by omission about is the fact he, AND HE ALONE, should have implemented the Founding Fathers’ Filibuster right after the BIG Beautiful Bill was passed. There was no vote needed to do that. It’s his exclusive power. But Thune instead set the Senate on a path to run out the clock on America by prioritizing a Fauxcahontas (Elizabeth Warren) housing bill and a Farm Bill dedicated to making Americans burn our food supply, EXPENSIVELY, in our gas tanks year ’round. An effort that also destroys the engines of America.

I was scrolling through social media and found this joke…I thought it would be better illustrated:

I don’t think that needs much explanation. I blame gov-ed. We can also blame Gov-ed for this, the rise of the acceptance of socialism and communism in our nation.

Journalist Sharyl Attkisson is writing about the growing plague of leftist thought in our nation. She points out that, “Twenty-seven percent (27%) say socialism is a better system than capitalism, up from 25% in March. Forty-seven percent (47%) say capitalism is the better system, while 14% are not sure. Rasmussen also notes that support for capitalism has declined by 20 percentage points since February 2023, when 67% favored capitalism over socialism.” The question is why?

Capitalism has taken a hit, in part, because of the continued blurring of the lines between the public and private sectors. The Constitutional conservative knows that government should stay out of business and business out of government. What’s devolved from this unholy melding is a perverted capitalism that sours Americans on the real thing.

President Trump recently commented on this when it comes to massive profits reported by oil companies during the Iran operation. The president noted of Exxon-Mobil and Chevron that one company hit record profits. The other made 12 times more profit than last year. Most capitalists and free enterprise people don’t begrudge profit. In fact, most wouldn’t blush at oil companies, through extra work and innovation in challenging times, to pull down double, triple, or even quadruple profits, but 12 times?!

But it’s not just the perversion of capitalism that is turning our people to leftist systems, something America was never intended to be. It’s also the aforementioned Gov-ed.

The Locke Society points a finger at leftists who now dominate Gov-ed for the normalizing of the barbarous assault on mankind that is communist thought. They write, “The past few months have alarmed many Americans who fear that our constitutional republic is under threat from those who undervalue the principles of “life, liberty, and property,” or “the pursuit of happiness.” Increasingly, national rhetoric reflects sharp criticism of capitalism—a trend that research shows often begins in the classroom. In one of our earliest articles, we examined several influential education leaders who have made it their mission to undermine capitalism and equip K-12 teachers with tools to do the same in their classrooms.” It’s why I say everything the left touches turns to dust. History and our own circumstance prove me right.

Even though my time has been divided, I’ve still been doing the radio show, the podcasts, the videos on Rumble and YouTube. If you ever are looking for some info on current events, just head to Chrissalcedo.com to find me and what I’m doing. Also, keep promoting the Substack page. I’ll be getting into a groove as we head into the midterms!